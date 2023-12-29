Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HSBC by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HSBC by 7,993.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,964,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,420,000 after buying an additional 438,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HSBC opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

