Clarius Group LLC Purchases 1,013 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,808,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sony Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,299,000 after buying an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sony Group

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.