Clarius Group LLC Sells 752 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $240.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $241.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

