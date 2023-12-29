Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.13

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 266342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

