Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Acquired by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,411 shares during the period. Arhaus makes up 0.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Arhaus worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Arhaus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arhaus by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 12.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.34.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. The business had revenue of $326.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARHS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,523,389 shares of company stock worth $38,022,523. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

