Voss Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 156,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000. Titan Machinery makes up approximately 0.5% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,172,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 887,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,173,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 97,677 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.59. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

