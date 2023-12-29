Voss Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Voss Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,088 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of Landsea Homes worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Landsea Homes by 26,451.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 42.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSEA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $99,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,595 shares of company stock worth $349,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

LSEA opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $500.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $277.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.