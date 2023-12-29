Voss Capital LLC Sells 358,664 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358,664 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,089,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,732,000 after purchasing an additional 269,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,085,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,496,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,452,000 after buying an additional 924,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

