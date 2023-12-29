Voss Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA)

Voss Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,466 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 3.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 80,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

Delta Apparel stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.50.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

See Also

