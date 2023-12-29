Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys 409 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 5.5% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

