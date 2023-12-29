Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.6% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,479,006 shares of company stock worth $542,170,741 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

