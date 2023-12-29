BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.0% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after buying an additional 138,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,884,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after acquiring an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $814.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $697.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.