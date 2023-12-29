Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $184.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.37. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

