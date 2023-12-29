Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Lowers Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in APA were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of APA by 47.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in APA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in APA by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 3.32.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.