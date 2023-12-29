Head-To-Head Review: Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) & Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC)

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) and Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Sacks Parente Golf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Outdoors $663.84 million 0.81 $19.53 million $1.90 27.75 Sacks Parente Golf $190,000.00 51.95 -$3.51 million N/A N/A

Johnson Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than Sacks Parente Golf.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Outdoors 2.94% 3.86% 2.81% Sacks Parente Golf -1,248.68% -9,387.23% -131.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Sacks Parente Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Johnson Outdoors and Sacks Parente Golf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Outdoors 0 0 0 0 N/A Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats Sacks Parente Golf on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. The Camping segment provides consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; camping stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through specialty stores, sporting goods stores, internet retailers, and direct to consumers. The Watercraft Recreation segment offers kayaks, canoes, and paddles for family recreation, touring, angling, and tripping through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under Old Town and Carlisle brands. The Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, such as regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories through independent specialty dive stores and diving magazines under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, and public safety units. It sells its products through websites. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Sacks Parente Golf

(Get Free Report)

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and sells golf products. The company's offers putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It sells its products through resellers, e-commerce channels, and distributors in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nippon Xport Ventures, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.