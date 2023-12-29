Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 1,273.3% in December

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 1,273.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Down 0.5 %

HXGBY stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

Featured Stories

