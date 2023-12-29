Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Increases By 1,359.5%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 1,359.5% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $19.95 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

