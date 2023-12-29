First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1232 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

