First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1232 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
