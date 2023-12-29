Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 1,404.8% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Edesa Biotech from $70.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDSA. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 11.4% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 417,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 42,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
