Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Up 1,728.6% in December

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 1,728.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ajinomoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ajinomoto Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.07. Ajinomoto has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

