First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IFV opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $19.64.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1781 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
