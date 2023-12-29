First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFVGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFV opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $19.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1781 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFV. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 66,098 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.