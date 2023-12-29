Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Increases By 2,177.4%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a growth of 2,177.4% from the November 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:HYT opened at $9.56 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Further Reading
