Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Increases By 2,177.4%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a growth of 2,177.4% from the November 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HYT opened at $9.56 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

