The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CAO Tim Mccauley Sells 6,000 Shares

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tim Mccauley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $151,380.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $121,440.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 2.10. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $881.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chefs’ Warehouse

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.