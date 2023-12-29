ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Short Interest Update

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ITEX Stock Performance

Shares of ITEX stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. ITEX has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

ITEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from ITEX’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

