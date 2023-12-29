City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Up 3,200.0% in December

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

City Developments Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CDEVY opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

