Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $18,390,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 40.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,075,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

