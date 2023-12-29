Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,100 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 794,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.1 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

