Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.05% from the stock’s current price.

ANVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Annovis Bio Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ANVS opened at $19.56 on Friday. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $200.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.53). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

