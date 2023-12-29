Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Drops By 40.0%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Schweiter Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SCWTF opened at $585.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $742.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.73. Schweiter Technologies has a 1-year low of $585.00 and a 1-year high of $585.00.

Get Schweiter Technologies alerts:

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Schweiter Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company provides aluminum composite panels, such as front-mounted rear ventilated façade, printed advertising boards, and facade material; fiber boards display stands; formboard sales display and 3D lettering; cast acrylic LED backlit lettering; paper board shop window displays; hard foams; lightweight heated modular floor systems; and tram stop.

Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.