Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in December

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,700 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the November 30th total of 1,098,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,677.0 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTLHF opened at $5.98 on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile
