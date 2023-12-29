Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,000 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 814,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGBX opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Safe & Green has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 85.63% and a negative return on equity of 150.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:SGBX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

