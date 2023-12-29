Short Interest in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Declines By 38.9%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 32,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recruiter.com Group stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Recruiter.com Group has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Recruiter.com Group ( NASDAQ:RCRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 108.67% and a negative return on equity of 387.48%.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

