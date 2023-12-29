Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Update

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valhi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Valhi Trading Down 0.2 %

VHI opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. Valhi has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $442.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 38.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 8.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Valhi in the second quarter worth about $1,164,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Valhi by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Valhi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Articles

