Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $133.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXPE. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.68.

EXPE opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725 over the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

