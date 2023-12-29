Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Co-Diagnostics Trading Up 5.6 %

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 913.54% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 291,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

