Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.
Co-Diagnostics Trading Up 5.6 %
Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.33.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 913.54% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
