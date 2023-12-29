Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Short Interest Update

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 584,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Talen Energy Price Performance
Talen Energy stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Talen Energy has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $64.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.
Talen Energy Company Profile
Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.
