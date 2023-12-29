Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:OPHLY opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

