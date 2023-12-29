ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $40.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,019.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,267. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

