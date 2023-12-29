Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $174.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $174.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.37 and a 200 day moving average of $160.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

