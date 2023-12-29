Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,677 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 100.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

