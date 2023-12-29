Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Snap-on by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 55.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Snap-on by 384.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $289.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.72 and its 200 day moving average is $270.86.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

