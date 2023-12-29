Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 895 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $356,137,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock worth $55,839,500. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $628.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $555.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.06. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

