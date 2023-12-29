Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $498.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.72 and a 200 day moving average of $445.83. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $500.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

