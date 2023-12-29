Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 3,499,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,327,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Novavax by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

