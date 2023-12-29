Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 77,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 603,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

Get Alector alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALEC

Alector Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 146.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC raised its position in Alector by 58.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alector by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,825,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Alector by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.