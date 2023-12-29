Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 90,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 591,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

