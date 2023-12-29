Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Down 2.4%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 56,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 638,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $27,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $27,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock worth $369,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

