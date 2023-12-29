TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.00

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.00), with a volume of 638739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($0.99).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £193.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,002.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.37.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income’s payout ratio is presently -8,750.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TwentyFour Select Monthly Income

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income

In other news, insider Ashley Paxton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,800 ($20,076.24). Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.