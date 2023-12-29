TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.00

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.00), with a volume of 638739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($0.99).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £193.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1,002.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.37.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income’s payout ratio is presently -8,750.00%.

Insider Transactions at TwentyFour Select Monthly Income

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile

In other TwentyFour Select Monthly Income news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £15,800 ($20,076.24). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.