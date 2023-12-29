Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $174.50

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.20), with a volume of 105016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.19).

Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 162.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.36. The stock has a market cap of £370.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Henderson European Focus Trust alerts:

Henderson European Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Henderson European Focus Trust’s payout ratio is 2,352.94%.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.