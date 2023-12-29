Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $174.50

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.20), with a volume of 105016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.19).
Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 162.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.36. The stock has a market cap of £370.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.53 and a beta of 0.89.
Henderson European Focus Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Henderson European Focus Trust’s payout ratio is 2,352.94%.
About Henderson European Focus Trust
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
